









Barbara Griffith, age 70, of Rockholds, Ky., departed this life Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her home. She was born June 2, 1950 in Whitley County, Ky. to the late Edward “Red” and Amy Sullivan Veach. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Griffith Sr.; grandson, Timothy “Red” Leach; two brothers, Joe Veach and Kenneth Veach; two sisters-in-law, Mary Veach and Brenda Veach; nephew, John Veach; and great-nephew, Isaiah Veach.

She is survived by one son, Carl Griffith Jr. of Rockholds, Ky.; one daughter, Amy Leach (Tim) of Williamsburg, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Bobbie Anderson (Jon Cupp), Freda Boggs (Shannon), David Rains, Danny Rains (Danielle), Tabitha Leach, Amber Leach and Whitney Anderson; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Wanda Chambers (Ted) of Williamsburg, Ky.; one brother, David Wayne Veach (Tina) of Rockholds, Ky.; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 23, at Ellison Funeral Home with Bro. David Chandler officiating. Interment will be in the Griffith Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, December 22, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.