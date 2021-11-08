Barbara Clark











Barbara Sue Frazier Clark, age 70, wife of the late Arthur Conard Clark of Slate Road, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Sunday morning at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 13th from 12 pm until the funeral hour at 2 pm in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Columbus Hensley officiating. Graveside services will follow at 4:00 pm in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Barbourville, Kentucky.

Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.