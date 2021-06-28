









Barbara Ann Hicks, age 77, of Newcomb, TN. passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her home. She was born February 20, 1944 in Berwyn, Illinois. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Lillian Protis Padgen and her brother Lauren Padgen.

She is survived by her husband, Delmer “Duke” Hicks; sons, Albert Joseph Jolie and Monina, Michael Hicks and Catrina; daughters, Cheryl Bonneau and Gene, Debra Hicks and Larry Hill; grandchildren, Joseph Cureton and Korrie, Robert Cureton and Amanda, Benjamin Cureton and Dusty, Brittany Davis and Wally, James Jim Beams, Michael and Tiffany Hicks, Brian and Stephanie Hicks, Derek Hicks; ten great grandchildren and brother, George Padgen and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The funeral was held on Saturday, June 26, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating was Rev. Mike Gray and Rev. Junior Dople. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery in the Wooldridge Community in Jellico, TN.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.