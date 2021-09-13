









Barbara Ann Bunch “Barbie”, age 56, of Tom Bird Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born October 31, 1964 in Corbin, Kentucky to Herbert and Teresa (Dotson) Petrey. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clyde and Sarah Petrey; maternal grandparents, Sam and Gladys “Tootsie” Dotson; mother-in-law, Mary Bunch; father-in-law, Willard Bunch; brother-in-law, Dewayne Bunch and nephew, Chad McKeithan.

Barbie was a graduate of Whitley County High School, Union College and Cumberland College, but remained an eternal Colonel at heart. She retired after 27+ years as a teacher, employed by the Whitley County Board of Education, most of those years at Whitley North Elementary School. She was also a Cheer Coach for over two decades, in which she was a monumental figure in the lives of hundreds of young ladies. She enjoyed skiing, golfing, traveling with family, and all Whitley County sporting events. She was a loyal friend to many, a natural born leader, with a true servant’s heart. She was baptized in the waters of Blakes Fork at the age of 10 years old and her greatest desire as her life came to an end was that everyone have a relationship with God.

She is survived by her husband, Willard Scott Bunch of Williamsburg; son, William “Mikey” Michael Johnson II of Williamsburg; daughter, Brittany Jones (husband Matt) of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Noah Jones and Maverick Jones; parents, Herbert Sr. and Teresa (Dotson) Petrey of Williamsburg; sister, Regina Huff (husband Dave) of Corbin; two brothers, Herbert Petrey, Jr. (wife Joy) of Williamsburg and Marty Petrey (wife Debra) of Corbin; sister-in-law, Regina Sears (husband Jeff); nieces and nephews, Kristen Bowlin (Tommy), Brittany Morgan (Jeremiah), Jackson Petrey, David Tanner Petrey, Alexis Petrey, Luke Petrey, Summer McKeithan, Dr. William Sears (Sarah), Kayla Hendrickson (Chance), Kori Sears and John Bunch (Sydney); great-nieces and nephews, Miah Morgan, Hadleigh Morgan, Blake Bowlin, Beckham Bowlin, Brooks Bowlin, Bexton McKeithan, James Sears, Theodore Sears, Texas Hendrickson, Judd Bunch and Emery Bunch; special family members and friends, Mike Johnson (father of Mikey), Debbie Gray, Kayla Norvell, and Becky Cox, Sherry Gibbs and Bethann Moses; special furry friends, Ebony and Dallas; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until the funeral hour on Monday, September 13, at the Grace Christian Fellowship Church on 92 West, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be at 5:00 PM on Monday, September 13, at the Grace Christian Fellowship Church with Rev. James Hodge and Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Cemetery.

Honorary Pallbearers will consist of all her Cheer Teams.

