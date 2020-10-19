









Barbara A. Petrey, age 90, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico, TN. She was born September 30, 1930, in Morley, TN, to the late Chester and Margaret Schooler Giles. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cleophas Petrey, and 11 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by one daughter, Jan Patrick (Ron) of Corbin, KY; one son, Aubra Petrey (Kathy) of Corbin, KY; five grandchildren, Tiffany Sparks (Ivan), Amber Black (Doug), Aaron Patrick, Kendra Petrey, and Cody Petrey (Lauren); eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sandy Giles if Indianapolis, IN; dear friend, Reinhold Henkelman of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Ande Myers and Rev. Bob Dunston officiating. Interment will be in Highland Park Cemetery Davis Addition.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour Wednesday, October 21, at Ellison Funeral Home.

