Baptist Health spearheads breakthrough COVID-19 plasma treatment











Clinicians treating severely suffering COVID-19 patients at Baptist Health Corbin now have access to the FDA-sponsored, Mayo Clinic-led expanded access treatment program through a clinical trial using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a potential treatment option.

The breakthrough convalescent plasma treatment allows current COVID-19 patients to receive plasma from recovered patients. The study is being spearheaded locally by Dr. Wajdi Kfoury, through the Baptist Health Clinical Research Center.

Convalescent plasma contains antibodies believed to fight the COVID-19 virus that may help patients improve more quickly. Plasma donations are collected from recovered COVID-19 patients willing to support the study.

People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 may qualify to donate plasma if they meet specific plasma and blood donation eligibility requirements:

• A COVID-19 diagnosis confirmed by a laboratory test

• Have complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days

• Are at least 18 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds (additional weight requirements apply for donors age 18 or older)

• Feel well, generally, even if being treated for a chronic condition

If you meet the criteria to be a donor, you are asked to contact Baptist Health Corbin at 606.526.4405 or visit the Kentucky Blood Center at https://kybloodcenter.org/convalescent-plasma-donation where information about plasma donation can be found on the homepage.

“Recovered COVID-19 patients have the opportunity to be part of a landmark study to help us beat COVID-19,” Dr. Kfoury said. “Their participation could save lives.”

Those who also want to help during the COVID-19 pandemic can donate to the Baptist Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance fund. To donate and help Baptist Health caregivers and patients, visit SupportBaptistHealth.org.

