Baptist Health joins CareSource Health Plan Network

CareSource and Baptist Health have reached an agreement to provide quality access to health care for consumers in Kentucky and southern Indiana through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Beginning in January 2018, Baptist Health providers in both states will accept CareSource Marketplace members seeking health care and physician services.

The agreement gives CareSource members access to a wide variety of services available through Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health’s physician network, and Baptist Health hospitals — Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health Richmond, Baptist Health Madisonville and Baptist Health Paducah in Kentucky and Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana.

“Baptist Health is committed to making quality health care available to all those we serve throughout Kentucky and Indiana,” said Isaac J. Myers II, MD, chief health integration officer for Baptist Health and president of Baptist Health Medical Group. “We are proud to partner with CareSource, a health plan that joins us in putting patients first, to extend the reach of our care.”

The Baptist Health Medical Group network includes 1,100 providers — 650 physicians and 450 advanced practice clinicians — covering 75 specialties. These providers will be listed as part of the CareSource network directory when it is updated.

A nonprofit health plan with a 28-year history, CareSource continues to invest in the health and well-being of residents of Kentucky and southern Indiana through an expanding coverage area and provider network. CareSource serves thousands of members through its Marketplace health care coverage and is the only commercial insurance carrier offering plans on the exchange in the Louisville, Lexington, Richmond and Corbin markets.

“We are excited to expand our network with the addition of Baptist Health. This alliance provides CareSource members with greater access to more than 300 points of care and a physicians’ network of more than 1,000,” said Michael Taylor, vice president and executive director of the Kentucky Market for CareSource.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit nationally recognized as an industry leader in providing member-centric health care coverage. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans. Today, CareSource offers individuals and families’ comprehensive health and life services, including Marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves more than 1.8 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and works to put health care in reach for those it serves.

