Baptist Health is getting Kentucky, Southern Indiana back to work











“Baptist Health is helping to get Kentucky and Southern Indiana back to work by offering customized COVID-19 testing solutions and digital tools to employers,” said Michael Newkirk, MD, vice president of Physician Services. “We understand employers have specific, individualized needs that we will address together as they put our economy back on track while protecting the safety of employees, customers and our communities.”

Baptist Health is ready to share a page from its COVID-19 playbook with area employers anxious about safely reopening. The health system has a web-based solution to the state requirement to screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms before they report for work. With 19,500 employees across its eight hospitals and more than 300 points of care, Baptist Health is Kentucky’s largest health system.

“Baptist Health employees go online to answer a few health questions, take their temperature and log that information into the website. From that information, the employee is either given the green light to go in to work, or referred for COVID-19 testing,” Newkirk said. Managers can easily access and monitor this information.

That web-based screening is being offered to employers, along with a COVID-19 testing solution, Dr. Newkirk added.

For employers, who partner with Baptist Health specifically for testing solutions, enhanced testing can be available for employees with COVID-19 symptoms, as well as co-workers who potentially had contact with them – helping to ensure the safest workplace possible for those that trust their care to Baptist Health.

“Baptist Health has the resources and expertise of its infectious disease specialists and other medical experts to help employers determine the most efficient and cost-effective testing options for their business operations and safety of their workforce,” said Anthony Powers, Baptist Health Corbin President. “With more than 25 years’ experience in occupational medicine, Baptist Health has the network, the know-how and the commitment to work with employers to create customized solutions geared to the specific needs they may have.”

Baptist Health Corbin’s Screening Center, located at The Corbin Center, routinely tests those with symptoms for COVID-19.

The first employers to access this COVID-19 workplace reopening service will be those already using Baptist Health services through its strategic alliance with BluMine Health, a Direct Primary Care provider in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. BluMine Health supports employer-sponsored health and wellness initiatives by providing direct primary care to mid- to large-size employers. Twenty-nine companies and more than 17,000 covered lives are now served by BluMine Health.

For more information about Baptist Health’s COVID-19 workplace reopening service, contact Baptist Health Occupational Medicine, at (606) 526-4590 located at 95 Bryan Boulevard, Ste. 201, Corbin, KY.