Baptist Health hospitals earn national recognition for promoting organ, eye, and tissue donation











Baptist Health Corbin, Lexington, and Richmond have received platinum recognition from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for their efforts in encouraging enrollment in Kentucky’s organ donor registries.

Between October 2019 and April 2020 the hospitals participated in HRSA’s Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The program challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating their staff, patients, visitors, and communities about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donation, including offering opportunities to register as organ donors.

The campaign is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.

The Baptist Health sister hospitals are three of 1,700 organizations to participate in the 2020 campaign. The campaign has been credited with adding 59,662 registrations to state registries, including registrations from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Every ten minutes, another person is added to the organ transplant waiting list, reaffirming the critical and growing need for registered organ, eye, and tissue donors. For more information about the WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign, visit www.organdonor.gov/hospitals. To learn more about organ donation in Kentucky visit www.donatelifeky.org.