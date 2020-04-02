Baptist Health Foundation creates COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund











Baptist Health Foundation has created a COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund to support critically-needed resources for patients and its healthcare staff across Kentucky and southern Indiana.

There are two ways people can assist – by donating commercially manufactured personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks, gowns and gloves or through financial donations.

“We are hearing daily from community members who want to help our physicians, nurses and care providers who are putting themselves on the front lines during this crisis,,” said Anthony Powers, Baptist Health Corbin president. “The COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund gives them an opportunity and an avenue to show their support for our frontline staff in this community. “

“Creating the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund is a way to ensure we can provide assistance where it is needed most,” said Roy Lowdenback, Baptist Health System Vice President of Philanthropy. “The COVID-19 crisis has inspired our community to ask how they can help our front line staff. We want to be the best stewards of their generosity and that is why we are encouraging them to support the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. It is the very best way to deploy supplies and assistance to patients and staff and their families.”

Donations of commercially-made personal protective equipment can be arranged by contacting Lee Richardson at (606) 523-8533. Only commercially-made equipment can be accepted at this time, to comply with infection control standards.

Donations to the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund will be used to support Baptist Health hospitals, physician offices, patients and their family members, and staff due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Since the crisis is evolving in unpredictable ways and at an unprecedented rate this will empower Baptist Health professionals to pivot quickly for our community’s greatest needs. The funds may go toward critically-needed supplies, treatment costs, patient assistance, employee assistance, capital equipment needs, and other essential items.

For more information about Baptist Health Foundation visit SupportBaptistHealth.com. For the latest information on Baptist Health Corbin policies and response to COVID-19, visit BaptistHealth.com or follow Baptist Health Corbin on social media.