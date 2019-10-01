Baptist Health Corbin’s Paint the Town Pink kicks off Tuesday











October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Baptist Health Corbin will began its annual effort to Paint the Town Pink Tuesday night with a kickoff event at NIBROC Park.

The event, which is open to the public, will begin at 5:30 p.m. when Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus signs a proclamation declaring October as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” in the City of Corbin.

A balloon release will follow.

In addition, hospital officials will be selling pink ribbons in honor a breast cancer survivor, or in memory of someone who lost their fight with the disease.

The ribbons are $1 apiece and will be hung up around the park.

At 6 p.m., hospital’s Cancer Care Unit will host the Bark for a Cure Dog Show.

Members of the community are welcome and encourage to bring their dog and try for the title of: Best Dressed, Best Trick, Owner-Dog look alike, and/or Best in Show.

“It is not limited to purebreds, so bring your mutt,” said Becky Stewart, the hospitals Marketing, Public Relations and Volunteer Auxiliary Assistant.

The Cancer Care Unit will be awarding prizes in each category.

After its success in May, hospital officials are bringing back the Splatter Cancer fundraiser.

Participants may purchase balloons filled with paint to throw against the word cancer.

A picture of the unique artwork, along with a portion of the work will be put on display in the Cancer Care Unit alongside those from the May event.

Balloons are $2 each or three for $5 with the proceeds going to the Cancer Care Unit.

The week will wrap up Saturday night with the Paint the Town Pink 2 mile run/walk.

Participants may register at the hospital’s Cancer Care Center, gift shop, or through the Baptist Health Corbin Facebook page.

Preregistration is $25. Registration the day of the race is $30.

2019 marks the sixth year for Paint the Town Pink.

“We haven’t set a goal for how much we would like to raise,” Stewart said.