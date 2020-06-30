Baptist Health Corbin’s COVID-19 Screening Center relocated











Baptist Health Corbin’s COVID-19 Screening Center will be relocated to the hospital campus effective July 1. There will be signage directing you to the new location.

Area healthcare providers can now refer patients for preoperative and symptomatic COVID-19 testing to the Baptist Health Corbin screening site located at Baptist Health Corbin.

The new location is at Baptist Health Corbin, Trillium Way Drive, 1 Trillium Way Corbin, KY 40701. Phone (606) 526-4819 for more information. The hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

A physician order is required. Physician offices should fax COVID -19 test orders to (606) 526-4940.

Patients utilizing the offsite temporary screening center, who have symptoms of COVID-19, will be treated as though they are infectious, and will be asked to wait in their car and call 606.526.4820 to pre-register. Someone will come out to assist when the patient arrives. Staff will also be wearing masks in an effort to preserve the safety of the environment.

Patients tested for COVID-19 must self-quarantine at home until test results are known. The Baptist Health Screening Center staff will provide information on appropriate ways to self-quarantine at home per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Test results will be sent to the ordering provider. Patients can also access results through MyChart.