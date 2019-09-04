Baptist Health Corbin’s annual Cancer Survivors Dinner to focus on prostate cancer











While October is now synonymous with the fight against breast cancer, Baptist Health Corbin is holding its annual Cancer Survivors Dinner with the goal of getting more men to focus on prostate cancer and what they may do to reduce their chances of contracting it.

“It is known as the silent killer of men,” said Debbie Hardin, Director of Strategic Services at the hospital.

The hospital will host its annual dinner to celebrate cancer survivors and remember those who lost their fight beginning at 5:30 p.m. on September 19.

Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton, will be the featured speaker, recounting his own battle with prostate cancer.

Dr. Christopher Steidle, a urologist at the hospital, will discuss what men may do to improve their chances in the fight against prostate cancer, and preventative measures that may catch it early.

“He is very big about men knowing their number,” Hardin said of Dr. Steidle noting that while most men associate a prostate checkup with a rubber glove, learning your number is as simple as a blood test.

The number to which Dr. Steidle is referring is the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA).

The PSA is something made by the prostate gland.

“High PSA levels may be a sign of prostate cancer, a noncancerous condition such as prostatitis, or an enlarged prostate gland,” Hardin explained.

The American Cancer Society recommends that men be tested for PSA beginning at age 40 if a patient is at high risk of prostate cancer, or 50 if at average risk.

The blood test will be available during the event at a cost of $25.

Those who take the test will be signed up for the hospital’s My Chart system so they may view the results. In addition, the results of the test will be sent directly to the patient’s doctor.

Multiple other vendors with various information, and products for purchase will be at the event.

Each cancer survivor will receive a special gift in recognition of their achievement.

More information is available online at www.baptisthealth.com/Corbin/event/cancer-survivor-dinner.

The event is free and open to the public. However, pre-registration is required.

The deadline to register is September 11.