Baptist Health Corbin vaccination clinic will be open Tuesday during normal hours, but many programs operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday











Baptist Health Corbin’s Vaccination clinic will be open tomorrow, Feb. 16, during normal hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. However if you feel that the weather will keep you from keeping your appointment, please call (606) 526-4990 to reschedule.

Baptist Health Corbin has also announced the following delays Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The following will be on a two-hour delay opening at 10:00 am:

• Baptist Health Corbin Cancer Care

• Baptist Health Corbin Infusion Clinic

• BHMG Family Medicine Corbin

• BHMG Family Medicine Barbourville

• BHMG Family Medicine Williamsburg

• BHMG Primary Care Somerset

• BHMG Urology

• BHMG Gastroenterology

• BHMG Behavioral Health Briscoe Clinic

• BHMG Pulmonology

• BHMG Orthopedics

• BHMG Cardiology Corbin

• BHMG Cardiology Somerset

The following will be on a four-hour delay opening at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16:

• Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) located at Baptist Health Corbin Specialty Clinics.

Baptist Health Corbin is also rescheduling appoints with patients individually.

“We will continue to watch the weather reports and keep you posted. Thank you. Stay safe!” hospital officials said in a release late Monday afternoon.