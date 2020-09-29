Baptist Health Corbin urges getting a flu shot this year, dispels some myths concerning the flu and COVID-19











Getting a flu shot is more important than ever this year, with the virus that causes COVID-19 – and the virus that causes flu – both spreading this fall and winter. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all people older than six months.

While there is disagreement among experts about the perfect time to get a flu shot, the CDC recommends getting vaccinated by the end of October.

“The flu shot is important because it is like wearing a mask to help keep us from getting COVID-19. We take our flu shot, just like we wear our masks, to protect ourselves, but we also want to protect everyone else,” said David Worthy, MD, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Corbin.

Typically, the flu season in Kentucky begins in October or November, however, we are already seeing influenza infections in Kentucky during September. If the flu shot is given too early, young children and adults over age 65 may see the vaccine’s strength weaken in the final weeks of the flu season, making people in these two groups more susceptible to catching the virus. Flu shots last about six months.

The influenza vaccine takes two weeks to be effective, and you can catch the flu during those two weeks.

There are many strains of the flu virus, and there’s no guarantee that the combination chosen for this year means you won’t get the flu. However, getting the vaccine provides benefits even if the flu bug bites you.

“If you get the flu shot – but still get the flu – you’re likely to be much less sick,” Dr. Worthy added. “You are less likely to have to be in the hospital. If you are hospitalized, you will stay about four fewer days than those who are not vaccinated, and you are less likely to be in an intensive care unit.”

Adequate supplies of flu vaccine are expected to be available this season.

Getting a flu shot

To help maintain physical distancing, Baptist Health Corbin will also offer a drive-thru clinic at Baptist Health Medical Group – Occupational Medicine located at 95 Bryan Boulevard, Corbin, KY. Scheduled clinics will be September 26 and October 3, 9 am to 2 pm. For more information about flu, go to BaptistHealth.com/FluShot.

You may also get a flu shot at Baptist Health Medical Group – Family Medicine locations in Corbin, Williamsburg and Barbourville.

To find the location nearest you, or to check clinic hours, go to BaptistHealth.com/Corbin.

Who should get the shot

Baptist Health strongly supports the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendation that everyone six months of age and older should get the flu shot. In particular we especially encourage certain high -risk groups to be vaccinated, including:

Children age six through 59 months and their caregivers

Women who are or will be pregnant during flu season

Those age 50 or older

Those with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or greater

Anyone over six-months-old with chronic health problems and their caregivers

Nursing home and long-term care facility residents

Healthcare workers. Baptist Health requires its employees to have a flu shot unless there are medical or religious reasons why the person cannot be vaccinated.

Getting a flu shot is one of the best ways to prevent the flu, with its fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches.

Dispelling the Myths about COVID-19 and the Flu

As flu season rapidly approaches and the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, the question arises how do symptoms for the flu and COVID-19 compare? While both cause respiratory disease, there are many differences between the two viruses and how they spread.

“Both viruses are transmitted by contact, droplets and fomites, and can present as a wide range of illness from asymptomatic or mild to severe disease and death, but the spread of transmission are very different,” said Christopher Troxell, DO, Internal Medicine, Baptist Health Medical Group.

Dr. Troxell went on to say, “Upon contact with someone with the flu, you will typically start showing symptoms within two to three days while symptoms of COVID may take up to two weeks to have symptoms. The problem with that is that it is easier to trace contact back a few days than two weeks to determine where it originated.”

Testing is available for the flu as well as COVID. Flu testing may be ruled out within the hour while COVID testing may take up to a day for results.

One thing we can do to keep ourselves and our families safe from both flu and COVID-19 is to get the flu vaccine, wash our hands, wear masks, and stay away from crowds.