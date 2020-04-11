Baptist Health Corbin treating its first COVID-19 patients











Baptist Health Corbin is now treating its first COVID-19 positive patients.

“Baptist Health Corbin currently has two COVID-19 positive inpatient in our hospital. Recommended precautions are being taken to protect patients and staff,” hospital spokesperson Debbie Hardin said in a release issued shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.

The release included a link to a Laurel County Health Department news release, which was issued Friday, indicating that there were two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laurel County.

This brings Laurel County’s total number of COVID-19 positive patients to eight.

Whitley County had its first positive COVID-19 case reported on April 6, and on Friday, three more cases were confirmed bringing the total number of positive cases to four people.

Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy Rein said that the person involved in Whitley County’s first reported case has now recovered from the virus.

So far only one positive COVID-19 case has been reported in Knox County.

A Barbourville Police Department release indicates that the Knox County case involves an employee of the police department, and it noted that five Barbourville police officers have been placed in quarantine in addition to Barbourville Mayor David Thompson due to exposure to the virus.