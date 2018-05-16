Baptist Health Corbin seeking donations for annual gala auction













Baptist Health Corbin’s annual Silver Ball Gala is fast approaching and organizers are seeking items to be included in the event’s silent auction.

Lee Richardson, Director of Development and Community Health Services at the hospital, said organizers are seeking items valued at $50 or more.

“They may be items to promote a business, or someone may even purchase items from another business or organization and then donate them,” Richardson said adding that organizers are glad to recognize the donor(s) on the item description card.

Anyone, who would like to contribute toward the event, may make a cash donation. The donations will be pooled to purchase additional auction items.

Donations are tax deductible.

Richardson said the deadline to donate items is June 1 as organizers plan to begin setting up for the June 9 event at The Arena on June 4.

More information about donating items for the auction is available by contacting Richardson at 523-8533.

“We can arrange to pick up donations,” Richardson said.

The theme for this year’s gala is, “A Night in Oz.”

It will feature the silent auction, dinner and entertainment.

Proceeds from the event will be used to fund the expansion of the hospital’s Neonatology Intermediate Care Nursery (NICU)

“We are going to buy more equipment,” Richardson said.

Tickets for the event remain available.

The doors will open at 6 p.m.