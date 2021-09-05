Baptist Health Corbin receives 2021 WE SEE YOU CARE Award











Baptist Health Corbin has been awarded a 2021 WE SEE YOU CARE Award by Hicuity Health.

Hicuity Health is the nation’s leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, stated a press release from the hospital.

The award program is in its sixth year and recognizes the collaboration on acute care telemedicine among facility providers and nurses and Hicuity Health’s team, both clinical and non-clinical, who together contribute to the successful delivery of patient care.

“Baptist Health Corbin is honored to be recognized by Hicuity Health as a valued care collaboration partner and for all that we have achieved together by leveraging technology-enabled care services to elevate patient care,” said Anthony Powers, the president of Baptist Health Corbin. “We accept this WE SEE YOU CARE Award as testimony to the power of collaborative telemedicine to improve our clinical outcomes and operational achievements.”

Baptist Health Corbin was recognized on Aug. 18. During the ceremony a donation was made to the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation.

“Hicuity Health is dedicated to leveraging evidence-based practices, our workflow management technology platform, and 24/7 care team attention to collaborate with our partner hospitals in their efforts to elevate patient care and save lives while also improving the lifestyles of their bedside providers,” said Lou Silverman, the CEO of Hicuity Health. “Our team recognizes that collaboration is the cornerstone of our success, which is why we are proud to recognize Baptist Health Corbin with our 2021 WE SEE YOU CARE Award in acknowledgement of an extremely rewarding and impactful clinical partnership over the past year.”

The 2021 WE SEE YOU CARE Awards honored 10 recipients for their individual, team, and facility-wide dedication to patient care in collaborating with Hicuity Health.