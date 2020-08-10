Baptist Health Corbin opens Senior Inpatient Psychiatric Treatment Unit











Baptist Health Corbin opened an 18-bed unit for Senior Inpatient Psychiatric Treatment. This unit will provide a safe and structured environment for seniors ages 65 years and older who require behavioral health services.

Travis Powers, RN, Behavioral Health Community Liaison, stated, “We saw a need in the community to address the unique needs for our 65 plus age group. We will be using an interdisciplinary team approach which will include psychiatrists, nursing, counselors and therapists to address their needs.” Services in the unit include:

• Psychiatric evaluation and daily management

• 24 hour nursing care

• Individual, group and family therapy

• Individualized treatment and aftercare planning

• Medical services and consults

• Individualized education

•Therapeutic recreational groups and activities

Referrals will be accepted from nursing homes, hospital, behavioral health agencies, private clinician offices, primary care physicians, and community or self-referrals. For more information, please call our Helpline at 606-523-5900 or 800-395-4435.