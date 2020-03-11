Baptist Health Corbin limiting patient visitation over coronavirus fears











Baptist Health Corbin announced Wednesday morning that the hospital is limiting patient visitation as a preventative measure in dealing with the coronavirus.

“Baptist Health Corbin is closely monitoring the evolving novel coronavirus (COVID-19) updates. In an abundance of caution, we have activated the appropriate infection control protocols at the hospital until further notice to protect patients, as well as the staff and community,” hospital officials said in a release.

• Emergency Department: Patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time from immediate family.

• All Other Adult Units (non-maternity): Patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU), Telemetry, Medical/Surgical, Progressive Care and Observation patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time from immediate family.

• Maternity and NICU: Only parents and grandparents will be allowed to visit the NICU. On the Mother-Baby and Labor and Delivery units, parents, grandparents, and siblings without a fever or runny nose will be allowed to visit. We ask to keep the number of visitors to two at a time.

• Palliative Care and Hospice Care: We respectfully welcome clergy for family support along with immediate family members only.

When visiting, remember to wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving patient rooms.

Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms will be asked not to visit. Please call the patient and/or family for information.

“The well-being and safety of our patients and the community is always our top priority,” said Anthony Powers, president of Baptist Health Corbin. “Our healthcare professionals are highly trained and ready to handle any kind of emergency. We ask that visitors adhere to these temporary restrictions so that we can maintain the safest possible environment for everyone.”

For more information about COVID-19 transmission and prevention, please refer to C.D.C. guidelines or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.