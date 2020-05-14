Baptist Health Corbin lights up green to honor victims of COVID-19 pandemic











With Baptist Health Corbin on the frontline in the fight against COVID–19, hospital officials have decided the facility should “go green” to show its support for those who have lost their fight against the virus.

Officials have changed the colors emitted from the hospital’s helipad and tower at night to green.

“We decided to light our tower green as an expression of compassion for those who have battled the virus or lost their lives to COVID-19. We want our community to know we care for them and that they are not alone. The support we have received during this time has been overwhelming, and we want our community to know we are here for them just as they have been here for us.” said Anthony Powers, President.

The first night for the new colors was last Friday when employees dressed in green gathered on the helipad at dusk when the lights came on.

“We can change the color of the lights, depending on the occasion,” said Debbie Hardin, Director of Strategic Services at the hospital, noting the lights are pink in October for breast cancer awareness, blue in December for prostate cancer awareness, and red, white and blue for Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Hardin said officials plan to keep the lights green until the pandemic is over, though it may be changed for holidays such as Memorial Day on May 25.