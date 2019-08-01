Baptist Health Corbin, Lexington and Richmond earn national recognition for promoting organ, eye and tissue donation











Baptist Health Corbin, Lexington and Richmond have earned platinum level recognition for their efforts to increase organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state, through the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Hospital Organ Donation Campaign.

The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.

Between October 2018 and April 2019, Baptist Health Corbin, Lexington and Richmond participated in HRSA’s WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign.

The program challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating their staff, patients, visitors, and communities about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donation and by offering them opportunities to register as donors. Hospitals earned points for completing awareness and registry activities and prompting new donor registrations during the campaign period.

More than 1,480 organizations participated in the 2019 campaign. The Baptist Health sister hospitals are three of 638 organizations to earn platinum recognition.

Baptist Health Corbin is a 273-bed, acute care facility providing a wide variety of healthcare services to the residents of Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, Clay, McCreary, Harlan and Campbell counties in Kentucky and nearby Jellico, Tennessee. Part of Louisville, Kentucky-based Baptist Health, the hospital offers 24 points of care in a full continuum from inpatient care to rehab services to behavioral health. Services include cardiac, orthopedics, pain management, a full range of women’s services, including obstetrics and breast care; wound care, pain management, cancer care, and diabetic treatments.

Formerly known as the Baptist Regional Medical Center, the hospital includes outpatient diagnostic, home care, occupational medicine and physical therapy clinics, and a fitness center. Baptist Health has a network of healthcare providers for patients in the Southeast Kentucky area – from Baptist Health Medical Group offices, to Baptist Health Urgent Care and Baptist Health Express Care inside Walmart stores.