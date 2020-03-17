Baptist Health Corbin institutes coronavirus screening measures for all patients and visitors











Baptist Health Corbin has implemented coronavirus screening measures for all patients and visitors entering the hospital.

Officials said all entrances to the hospital, with the exception of the main entrance, outpatient specialty clinic, and emergency department, will be closed.

Debbie Hardin, Strategic Services Director at the hospital, emphasized that patients that are brought to the hospital for treatment of a heart attack, stroke, or other life-threatening situation, would receive immediate treatment.

“Come in like you normally would and we will take care of you,” Hardin said of patients with life-threatening situations.

Those entering the hospital with a patient will undergo a quick screening that begins with a symptom check and providing answers to a few questions.

“If you are not showing symptoms of COVID–19 and have not been in direct contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 or traveled to an area with a widespread COVID–19 population, you will be allowed to enter and wait with your loved one,” officials stated.

Those who are coming to the hospital because their healthcare provider, or Whitley County Health Department officials have directed them to do so for treatment of suspected coronavirus are asked to contact the emergency staff in advance at (606) 528-1212.

Officials explained that emergency personnel would be standing by to meet such patients at the door to take them to isolation for treatment.

“This protocol is in place to help protect you, our staff and visitors from potential spreading the virus,” officials noted

The main entrance will be open 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

The Outpatient Specialty Clinic will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The emergency entrance is open to patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The limit on patient visitors remains in place.

Two immediate family members or patient representatives are permitted to visit a patient at a time.

Visiting hours are 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.