Baptist Health Corbin implements temporary visitor restrictions

Posted On 20 Mar 2020
In light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Baptist Health Corbin has announced that out of an abundance of caution, it has activated appropriate infection control protocols at the hospital, and implemented new visitor restrictions as Gov. Andy Beshear has advised.

Patients in non-maternity areas are allowed only one immediate family member as a visitor.

Access to the hospital will be restricted to designated entrances. At those points, screenings will include a temperature check and questions about travel history and previous contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. Signs will be posted at entrances to direct patients and families.

If visiting a Baptist Health Medical Group office, only one other person can accompany you.

The hospital is asking maternity patients to choose two people to provide support during their hospital stay, and not to bring other family members or friends to the hospital campus, including waiting rooms and lobbies.

The parents of our NICU babies are the only visitors allowed at present in the NICU area.

Children younger than 16 are not allowed on campus for visitation until further notice.

“The well-being and safety of our patients and the community is always our top priority,” said Anthony Powers, president of Baptist Health Corbin. “Our healthcare professionals are highly trained and ready to handle any kind of emergency. We ask that visitors adhere to these temporary restrictions so that we can maintain the safest possible environment for everyone.”

For more information about COVID-19 transmission and prevention, please refer to C.D.C. guidelines or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

