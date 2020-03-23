Baptist Health Corbin hosting Ky. Blood Center’s ‘Bloodmobile’ March 31











Baptist Health Corbin will be hosting the Kentucky Blood Center’s Bloodmobile March 31 in an effort to help the center replenish its dwindling blood supply.

The Bloodmobile will be set up in the Trillium Center Circle behind the main parking lot of the hospital between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Officials at the blood center noted that someone in the U.S. requires a blood donation every two seconds.

A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 pints of blood, while a premature newborn can need up to four pints while in intensive care.

The Kentucky Blood Center is the largest FDA licensed nonprofit blood bank headquartered in Kentucky. Its goal is to secure 400 pints of blood per day to meet the needs of patients in the facilities it serves.

More information is available by contacting the blood center at 1–800–775–2522, or online at www.kybloodcenter.org.