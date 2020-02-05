Baptist Health Corbin hosting heart awareness events beginning Friday











February is national heart awareness month and Baptist Health Corbin is encouraging everyone to wear red Friday to raise awareness about heart disease and the impact it can have.

Hospital officials will highlight the day at 2 p.m. when Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus is scheduled to sign a proclamation declaring “National Wear Red Day and Heart Month for the city of Corbin.

“We would like to take a group picture of everyone dressed in red on the stairwell behind the mayor as she signs the proclamation,” hospital official stated.

Following the signing, hospital personnel will provide a hands-only CPR demonstration.

Compression CPR, which involves rapid, deep presses on the victim’s chest, was introduced in 2008.

“We have a dummy that will tell you if you are doing it right,” said Debbie Hardin Director of Marketing Services at the hospital.

Friday’s event will be part of a series of events the hospital his hosting to promote heart awareness.

On Feb. 13, the hospital’s monthly Noontime Knowledge at the Corbin Public Library will discuss heart attack symptoms, and the different signs men will experience versus women.

The event is free and open to the public. However, seating is limited, so registration is required. More information is available by calling 523-8768.

On Feb. 27, the hospital is hosting a movie and event designed to improve heart health at the Tri-County Cineplex in Corbin.

Hardin said cardiologists will be on hand to speak with individuals about the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

There will be vendor’s tables offering additional information.

The event will conclude with a screening of “Call of the Wild” starring Harrison Ford.

More information is available on the Baptist Health Corbin Facebook page.