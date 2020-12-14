Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Baptist Health Corbin getting COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

Posted On 14 Dec 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

Baptist Health Corbin hospital is one of seven Kentucky hospitals scheduled to receive their first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his briefing Monday afternoon.

Baptist Health Corbin is slated to receive 975 doses.

Hospital officials are still trying to decide which of its 1,174 employees will be vaccinated first.

Officials noted that employees are in the process of completing surveys to determine which employees will receive the vaccine as employees will have the option to decline it.

The other six hospitals include Norton Hospital in Louisville, U.K. Changer Hospital in Lexington, Pikeville Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital in Edgewood, Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, and Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Bell County reports its 29th COVID-19 related fatality Monday

Posted On 14 Dec 2020
, By
0

No pattern to COVID-19 surge in Whitley County

Posted On 11 Dec 2020
, By
0

Laurel County reports one new COVID-19 death Thursday

Posted On 10 Dec 2020
, By
0

Gov. Beshear to allow executive order closing bars and restaurants to indoor service to expire Sunday night

Posted On 10 Dec 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal