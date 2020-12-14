Baptist Health Corbin getting COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday











Baptist Health Corbin hospital is one of seven Kentucky hospitals scheduled to receive their first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his briefing Monday afternoon.

Baptist Health Corbin is slated to receive 975 doses.

Hospital officials are still trying to decide which of its 1,174 employees will be vaccinated first.

Officials noted that employees are in the process of completing surveys to determine which employees will receive the vaccine as employees will have the option to decline it.

The other six hospitals include Norton Hospital in Louisville, U.K. Changer Hospital in Lexington, Pikeville Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital in Edgewood, Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, and Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.