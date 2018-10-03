Baptist Health Corbin Family Fitness center under new management













Effective November 1, 2018, the Baptist Health Corbin Family Fitness will be under new management to Corbin Wellness Center, the health care group announced Wednesday

In a press release provided by Baptist Health, officials said fees for membership would remain the same, and that many of the facilities current offerings would remain in place:

“Baptist Health Corbin opened the Fitness Center in 1996 with a dedication to provide fitness as well as wellness guidance and training to our employees and community. With the new leadership of Corbin Wellness Center, members will not see any increase in their membership fees. All the many classes and programs that have been such an integral part of the Fitness Center will still be available for you and your family. The good news is that Corbin Wellness Center has many plans for new services and programs to be implemented very soon with the continued goal of serving and making a healthier community. We encourage you to continue to be a part of the Fitness Center and pursue your fitness and wellness goals.”