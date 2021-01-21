Baptist Health Corbin COVID-19 Vaccination Center moving locations











Starting on Monday, Jan. 25, Baptist Health Corbin will be moving its COVID-19 vaccination center to The Corbin Center across from the hospital.

“By relocating it from the hospital, this will allow us to streamline the process and allow for more social distancing as well as easier parking for our patients,” the hospital wrote in a press release. “We will be focusing on vaccinating health care workers, first responders as well as people 70 and older, by appointment only.”

“We want to make it a smooth process and easier access for our community,” said Anthony Powers, president of Baptist Health Corbin. “The entire vaccination process will take about 45 minutes for people to be screened, vaccinated, and observed for any adverse reactions.”

The center is currently taking appointments for individuals in phases 1a and 1b online at ScheduleYourVaccine.com.

“All appointments are filled until mid-week, next week [the week of Jan. 25]. If you get a message that there are no scheduled times available, please check back in a day or two,” the release stated.

The Vaccination Center is appointment only because of the limited supply of doses and quick process.

“This allows us to prepare the number of dosed needed per day with no waste. It is a very time sensitive vaccine. We expect to administer about 420 doses a day,” said Powers.

According to the press release, teachers should reach out to their administration to find out who is vaccinating their district.

The vaccination center will not be able to accept walk-ins. Individuals must make an appointment to receive the vaccine. The link to make an appointment is ScheduleYourVaccine.com.