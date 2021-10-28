Baptist Health Corbin closing COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Nov. 12











When Baptist Health Corbin’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic started on Dec. 15, 2020, it was one of the original vaccination sites in the state at a time when numerous people were wanting to get vaccinated.

Since its inception, the clinic has given over 43,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, but it won’t be giving out many more than that.

Baptist Health Corbin announced Wednesday that it’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic will soon be closing.’

“Due to the continued decline in cases and decreased demand for vaccinations, Baptist Health Corbin will be closing our COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Thereafter, individuals seeking COVID-19 vaccinations can visit vaccines.gov to search for locations giving COVID-19 vaccines,” Baptist Health Corbin wrote in a release.

“Thank you to our patients in the community for their patience and understanding throughout the last year as we progressed through the COVID-19 vaccination phases, changed locations multiple times, and expanded our clinic for the capability to administer as many as 600 vaccinations per day. Thank you to all of those who provided our staff with encouragement, gifts, and food. They were greatly appreciated. Thank you to the City of Corbin for providing the Corbin Center as a location for our vaccination clinic.”