Baptist Health Corbin announces weather changes, closures for Tuesday, Feb. 16
Posted On 16 Feb 2021
Baptist Health Corbin’s Vaccination Clinic will be temporarily relocated to the hospital campus today (Feb. 16) due to a power outage at the Corbin Center.
It will be open during normal hours from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
“We apologize for any inconvenience. If you need to reschedule your appointment, please call (606) 526-4990,” hospital officials said in a release.
Baptist Health Corbin would like to announce that Baptist Health Corbin Cancer Care and Baptist Health Infusion Clinic will be closed today.
The following will be on a two-hour delay opening at 10:00 am:
- BHMG Family Medicine Corbin
- BHMG Family Medicine Barbourville
- BHMG Family Medicine Williamsburg
- BHMG Primary Care Somerset
- BHMG Urology
- BHMG Gastroenterology
- BHMG Behavioral Health Briscoe Clinic
- BHMG Pulmonology
- BHMG Orthopedics
- BHMG Cardiology Corbin
- BHMG Cardiology Somerset
The Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) located at Baptist Health Corbin Specialty Clinics will be on a four-hour delay today opening at noon.