Baptist Health Corbin announces weather changes, closures for Tuesday, Feb. 16











Baptist Health Corbin’s Vaccination Clinic will be temporarily relocated to the hospital campus today (Feb. 16) due to a power outage at the Corbin Center.

It will be open during normal hours from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience. If you need to reschedule your appointment, please call (606) 526-4990,” hospital officials said in a release.

Baptist Health Corbin would like to announce that Baptist Health Corbin Cancer Care and Baptist Health Infusion Clinic will be closed today.

The following will be on a two-hour delay opening at 10:00 am:

BHMG Family Medicine Corbin

BHMG Family Medicine Barbourville

BHMG Family Medicine Williamsburg

BHMG Primary Care Somerset

BHMG Urology

BHMG Gastroenterology

BHMG Behavioral Health Briscoe Clinic

BHMG Pulmonology

BHMG Orthopedics

BHMG Cardiology Corbin

BHMG Cardiology Somerset

The Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) located at Baptist Health Corbin Specialty Clinics will be on a four-hour delay today opening at noon.