Baptist Health Corbin announces weather changes, closures for Tuesday, Feb. 16

Posted On 16 Feb 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Baptist Health Corbin’s Vaccination Clinic will be temporarily relocated to the hospital campus today (Feb. 16) due to a power outage at the Corbin Center.

It will be open during normal hours from 8 a.m.  – 4:30 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience. If you need to reschedule your appointment, please call (606) 526-4990,” hospital officials said in a release.

Baptist Health Corbin would like to announce that Baptist Health Corbin Cancer Care and Baptist Health Infusion Clinic will be closed today.

The following will be on a two-hour delay opening at 10:00 am:

  • BHMG Family Medicine Corbin
  • BHMG Family Medicine Barbourville
  • BHMG Family Medicine Williamsburg
  • BHMG Primary Care Somerset
  • BHMG Urology
  • BHMG Gastroenterology
  • BHMG Behavioral Health Briscoe Clinic
  • BHMG Pulmonology
  • BHMG Orthopedics
  • BHMG Cardiology Corbin
  • BHMG Cardiology Somerset

The Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) located at Baptist Health Corbin Specialty Clinics will be on a four-hour delay today opening at noon.

