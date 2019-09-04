Baptist Health announces opening of Wound Care center











Baptist Health Corbin has announced that it will open a new comprehensive center for specialized treatment of wounds.

The Wound Care Center at Baptist Health Corbin will provide specialized treatment for chronic or non-healing sores or wounds that have not significantly improved from conventional treatments.

Chronic wounds affect more than 6.5 million patients in the U.S., and the incidence is rising fueled by an aging population, increasing rates of disease and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy.

The regional wound program will serve patients that suffer wounds that are associated with inadequate circulation, poorly functioning veins, infection and immobility; non-healing wounds lead to lower quality of life and ultimately can lead to amputations. When such wounds persist, a specialized approach is required for effective healing. The new Wound Care Center will offer leading-edge treatments including debridement, specialty dressings, negative pressure therapies, bioengineering tissues and biosynthetics.

The Wound Care Center will be under the Medical Directorship of Dr. David Lauber and will have specialty trained nurses and staff providing clinical care to the patients in the region.

“We are pleased to offer specialized wound care to the patients in Corbin and southeastern Kentucky,” said Anthony Powers, hospital president. “As part of our mission, we are committed to advancing wound healing by creating and sharing our wound care expertise; everywhere we can, for every patient who would benefit, by the best means available,”

“The Wound Center uses an interdisciplinary model of care using the newest approaches to care, technologies and treatments for challenging wounds,” said Sherrie Mays, MSN, RN, VP, Chief of Nursing. “The Wound Care Center will coordinate the focus on wound care with the other disease states that includes infectious-disease management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, laboratory evaluation, nutritional management, pain management, diabetic education, radiology testing, and debridement to address total patient health.”

The new Wound Care Center will be located in the same area as the Infusion Clinic at 1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY. The wound care services are designed to complement your physician’s care. Patients are frequently referred by their primary care physician, and the program operates by appointment. Based on extensive evaluation, a customized treatment plan is developed to optimize the therapies best suited to address the patient’s needs. Care is usually administered on an outpatient basis.

Types of Wounds We Treat

We treat the following types of wounds at the Baptist Health Corbin Wound Center: