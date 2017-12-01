Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Bank hit and run suspect apprehended Thursday evening

Posted On 01 Dec 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A Williamsburg man, who accidently drove his vehicle through the front door of a bank Monday morning and then fled the scene on foot before police arrived, has been apprehended.

Edward Smith is facing 10 counts of wanton endangerment and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

Edward D. Smith, 22, of 265 Rice Street, was apprehended about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with three counts of failure to render aid and 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

On Nov. 27 about 11 a.m., Smith was allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit and run accident when he struck another vehicle at a high rate of speed and then drove through the front doors of First State Financial placing several people in danger of serious physical injury, Williamsburg Assistant Police Chief Jason Caddell wrote in his arrest warrant.

According to a police department release, officers received information that Smith was at a residence on Rice Street in Williamsburg Thursday.

Smith’s arrest citation indicates that he was arrested at 263 Rice Street.

When police arrived at the residence, Smith and Dustin Robertson, 28, attempted to flee out the back door, but encountered Officer Elijah Hunter and his K-9 Vicko, according to the release.

Both were taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Police charged Robertson of Clairfield, Tennessee, with second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.

According to Robertson’s arrest citation, he aided Smith, who was a fugitive from justice, by finding him places to hide and helping him get from one place to another.

Robertson was released from jail on his own recognizance about 11 a.m. Friday.

Smith was also served with a criminal summons for truancy-student 18 but not yet 21.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Three arrested in connection with ‘weed wacker’ assault case

Posted On 29 Nov 2017
, By
0

W’burg man crashes into bank then flees the scene

Posted On 27 Nov 2017
, By
0

Chase suspect’s bond raised for second time in one week

Posted On 22 Nov 2017
, By
0

Florida man, who shot at W’burg police during vehicle chase Tuesday, has lengthy criminal history, court record shows

Posted On 16 Nov 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal