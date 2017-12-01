Bank hit and run suspect apprehended Thursday evening

A Williamsburg man, who accidently drove his vehicle through the front door of a bank Monday morning and then fled the scene on foot before police arrived, has been apprehended.

Edward D. Smith, 22, of 265 Rice Street, was apprehended about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with three counts of failure to render aid and 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

On Nov. 27 about 11 a.m., Smith was allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit and run accident when he struck another vehicle at a high rate of speed and then drove through the front doors of First State Financial placing several people in danger of serious physical injury, Williamsburg Assistant Police Chief Jason Caddell wrote in his arrest warrant.

According to a police department release, officers received information that Smith was at a residence on Rice Street in Williamsburg Thursday.

Smith’s arrest citation indicates that he was arrested at 263 Rice Street.

When police arrived at the residence, Smith and Dustin Robertson, 28, attempted to flee out the back door, but encountered Officer Elijah Hunter and his K-9 Vicko, according to the release.

Both were taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Police charged Robertson of Clairfield, Tennessee, with second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.

According to Robertson’s arrest citation, he aided Smith, who was a fugitive from justice, by finding him places to hide and helping him get from one place to another.

Robertson was released from jail on his own recognizance about 11 a.m. Friday.

Smith was also served with a criminal summons for truancy-student 18 but not yet 21.