











Baker E. Reasor, 98, a longtime resident of Corbin, passed away Tuesday evening, January 9, 2018 in Clarksville, TN.

He was born December 16, 1919 at Olinger, VA, a son of the late Samuel P. and Mary I. Olinger Reasor.

Baker served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. Later he began working as an automobile salesman. During a career that lasted many years, he built up a loyal clientele while associated with Corbin dealerships. He belonged to First Christian Church.

In addition to his parents, Baker was preceded in death by sisters Phoebe “Billie” Reasor and Velma Logsdon, and brothers Wentz, John Lee, Ralph, Bascom, and Reuben Reasor, and an infant son Richard Reasor.

Survivors include his wife, Signe T. Reasor; two sons, Eddie Reasor and wife Marilyn of Ackworth, GA and Warren Reasor and wife Becky of Clarksville, TN; four grandchildren: Elisha Reasor, Marc Reasor and wife Candice, Jonathan Baker Reasor, and Matthew Reasor; two great grandchildren: Kadin Reasor and Finlee Reasor; several other family members and many friends.

A graveside service was held Sunday at Rest Haven Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.