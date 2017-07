By Trent Knuckles

Averitt Express recently honored associate Brian Lawson of Corbin for 25 years of safety.

Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.

Averitt’s Corbin-London area facility is located at 20 Lagoon Trail in London.