











Infant, Autumn Nicole Clouse of Logan Street, Jellico, TN, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

She was the daughter of Ronnie Clouse Jr. and Chelsee Decker.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, at the Decker-Foley Cemetery with Rev. Keith Decker officiating.

Interment was held at the Decker-Foley Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of arrangements.