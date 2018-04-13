Authorities find ‘hazardous device’ that looked like bomb at Tractor Supply in W’burg













Local, state and federal authorities are investigating the discovery of a dangerous device at Tractor Supply in Williamsburg early this morning.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, Penny Lane, near where the store is located, was closed at about 5:00 a.m. Friday to investigate the “hazardous device.”

The city’s fire department was also on scene, along with the Kentucky State Police Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Employees noticed the device when they arrived to open the store and smelled smoke.

Our reporter is on scene and we will publish a complete story when more is know.