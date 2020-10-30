Authorities asking for public’s help to locate missing Jellico woman











Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Jellico woman.

According to the Jellico Police Department, Fanny Kellogg, 70, was last seen at noon on Friday when she left her home en route to Williamsburg.

Kellogg is described as a black woman, 5’2”, 195 pounds with graying hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black hoodie.

According to officials, she left her residence driving a 2017 silver Toyota RAV4 SUV.

Authorities noted that Kellogg is a dementia patient and requires medication.

Anyone with information concerning Kellogg or the vehicle is asked to contact the Jellico Police Department at (423) 784-6123.