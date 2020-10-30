Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Authorities asking for public’s help to locate missing Jellico woman

Posted On 30 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Jellico woman.

According to the Jellico Police Department, Fanny Kellogg, 70, was last seen at noon on Friday when she left her home en route to Williamsburg.

Kellogg is described as a black woman, 5’2”, 195 pounds with graying hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black hoodie.

According to officials, she left her residence driving a 2017 silver Toyota RAV4 SUV.

Authorities noted that Kellogg is a dementia patient and requires medication.

Anyone with information concerning Kellogg or the vehicle is asked to contact the Jellico Police Department at (423) 784-6123.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Hard to believe that Ky. Consular Center has been in W’burg 20 years

Posted On 31 Oct 2020
, By
0

Kentucky Consular Center celebrates its 20th anniversary in Williamsburg

Posted On 31 Oct 2020
, By
0

Whitley County Health Department issues public health notice

Posted On 30 Oct 2020
, By
0

Suicide prevention horseback ride, event in memory of Whitley County teen to be held Saturday

Posted On 22 Oct 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal