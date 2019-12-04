Author holds book signing at Whitley County Public Library











Kristin Buck held a book signing Monday afternoon at the Whitley County Public Library for her first book, “Bella Goes to Israel.”

The main character in the book, Bella, is Buck’s dog, which in real life hasn’t actually been to Israel. However, Buck has and lived there for five years.

Buck said she had a hard time trying to write about her own travels so instead she choose to make the central character in her children’s book a bog.

Buck is a former missionary, who has spent the last four years traveling around the country in an RV with her husband.

They are currently building a cabin in Whitley County.