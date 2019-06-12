Austin City Saloon officially opens in Corbin











After more than eight months of work, Josh Brock will officially open the doors of Austin City Saloon in Corbin Wednesday.

Brock, who owns the original Austin City Saloon in Lexington, has been working to turn the former Tri-County Pawn and Vacuum at 302 North Main Street into the second location.

“I’m happy with the way it turned out,” Brock said of the club that features a stage, dance floor, rooftop patio, full kitchen and bar, and the front end of a vintage Ford pickup truck.

“I don’t think there is anything like it in the region,” he said. “I want people to be proud of it. To walk in and not believe it is in Corbin.”

While the club got its first taste of business Sunday when it was open to select family and friends, and Main Street business owners and employees were invited in on Monday, Brock said today marks the official launch.

“It is going to be different than anything in the region,” Brock said.

Austin City Saloon will open at 11 a.m., daily, serving food and drinks.

The full menu will be available nightly until 10 p.m., when the kitchen will switch over to a select late night menu.

People getting a sneak peak Monday night were high on the food.

Steve and Jessica Little from Corbin said it wasn’t just the food, which included the bacon cheeseburger, and the BBQ baked potato, that made the place so great, but the whole experience.

“We love the atmosphere,” they said. “The people are friendly.”

Staff members from Corbin Family Dentistry were enjoying dinner as well. They recommended the homemade ranch dressing.

Brock topped the place off with a rooftop patio area, featuring plenty of seating and a space for corn hole.

While drinks may be taken up to the patio, Brock said food would not be served there, as the wait staff would have to carry it up the narrow stairway.

At 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Austin City Saloon will transform from a laid-back restaurant and bar, as the live music begins and the crowd is limited to 21 and older.

A variety of musicians and groups are scheduled to appear in the coming weeks including: George Molton on Wednesday and Thursday, Rye Davis on Friday and Saturday, and Tyler Halsey on Saturday.

Local group, County Wide will take to the stage June 21 and 22.

“Before this, people would have to drive to Lexington, Knoxville, or Nashville, to go to someplace like this,” Brock said. “We want people driving to Corbin from Somerset, Middlesboro, and other places across the region. Not only to check out this spot, but to see a thriving Downtown Corbin.”

More information is available online at www.austincitysalooncorbin.com, or on Facebook.