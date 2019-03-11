











Audrey J. Campbell, 69, of South Log Cabin Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her home.

She was born on January 17, 1950 in Williamsburg, to the late William Finley and Dorothy Ellen (Kidd) Campbell.

She was also preceded in death by five brothers, James Campbell, Harold Campbell, Larry Campbell, Raymond Campbell and Willard Kidd; and two sisters, Edna Evelyn Campbell and Bertha Campbell.

Audrey was a member of Sanders Creek Church of God.

She is survived by her daughter, Dena Sutton and husband Teddy of Williamsburg; son, Raymond “Bo” Honeycutt and wife Carolyn of Whitley City; three grandchildren, Brandon Honeycutt (fiancé Lindsay), Kaitlyn Pace (James) and Alex Sutton; three sisters, Mary Meadors, Helen Huddleston (Donnie) and Lisa Broyles all of Williamsburg; one brother, Damon Campbell (Debbie) of Williamsburg; stepson, Jamie Lowe and wife Lorie, and their children Taylor Lowe, Emily Lowe and Keleb Lowe; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, March 8, at the Sanders Creek Church of God with Rev. Bill Meadors and Rev. Gary Honeycutt officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Canadatown Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.