Audience, signer Travis Tritt, Arena staff happy with return of concerts to Corbin











The packed house of approximately 2,000 people that attended Travis Tritt’s concert Saturday at The Arena in Corbin went well for the people, the artist and the facility, according to Arena Director Kristi Balla.

“Travis loved it!” Balla said. “He even gave Corbin a shoutout on Facebook.”

“Whenever you have an audience that is starving for live music and an artist who desperately wants to play live music, MAGIC happens,” Tritt wrote on his Facebook page. “Thanks so much to all the fans who made this weekend a wonderful experience!”

The show marked the first major artist to take to the stage in Corbin since Hank Williams, Jr. played a sold-out show in Aug. 2019.

In addition to the reaction from Tritt, Balla said the reaction from the public showed that it is ready to get out and enjoy a show.

“We sold out this show in three weeks,” Balla said. “Most of those tickets went on the first day.”

“The only thing we took away from the show is that people are ready for live music and artists are ready to play,” she said.

Upcoming shows include an evening with Chevy Chase on Dec. 2, Winger, Firehouse and the Bullet Boys on Dec. 19, The Price is Right, Live on Jan. 28, and for King & Country on May 14.

“Now that we have this plan, and we know that it works, I am trying to bring some more stuff in.”

While .38 Special is still on the schedule for Nov. 5, Balla said that show will be rescheduled for 2021.

In addition, Ryan Upchurch, who was scheduled to play on April 11, and Aaron Lewis, who was scheduled to play on April 16, will be rescheduled, though no dates have been given.

More information is available on the Corbin Arena Facebook page.