









Aubrey Marie Lynn Rose, 2, of Leona Wyatt Road, Corbin, KY departed this life on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Aubrey was born on April 3, 2017 in Corbin, to Dustin Jacob Rose and Bonnie Barton.

Aubrey is survived by her mother, Bonnie Barton of London; her father, Dustin Jacob Rose of Corbin; grandmothers, Marie Nolan of London and Diana Jones of Nancy; grandfathers, Tony Rose of Corbin, Daniel Nolan of London, William Barton of Corbin and Rodney Jones of Nancy; several aunts and uncles; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, August 7, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Roark officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Reece-Rose Cemetery on Leona Wyatt Road in Corbin.

Croley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, where condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.