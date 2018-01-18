











Aubree Adeline Howard, 9-month-old infant daughter of Ron and Kinsee Petree Howard of Spartanburg, SC formerly of Hazard, passed away Thursday January 11, 2018 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents Carolyn Jeanie Petree, A.C. and Margaret Howard and Ronald Colwell, an uncle Terry Petree, along with several other family members.

She is survived by her parents, Ron and Kinsee Petree Howard; grandparents, Pastor Daryl Petree of Morton, MS, Patricia Petree of Williamsburg, Rev. Bradley and Patricia Howard of Krypton; great grandparents, Rev. Arlie Petree and wife Anna of Williamsburg, Paul and Delores Rowe of Williamsburg, Bonnie Colwell of Krypton, aunt Sarah Howard of Krypton; uncle, Rev. Zachary Petree of Williamsburg; two special first cousins; Benjamin Montgomery of Krypton, and Austin Petree of Indiana, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held January 16, at Riverside Church of God with Pastor Andrew Dionne and Rev. Richard Bowers officiating.

Interment was in the Howard Family Cemetery at Hazard.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.