SCOVILLE
A prominent London attorney committed suicide Thursday morning.
London Police Chief Derek House confirmed that Warren Scoville, 75, of the Scoville Law Firm in London died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
London Police stated that about 10:21 a.m., Laurel County Sheriff John Root contacted Laurel County 911 to report that Scoville had called and told him about his intention to kill himself.
Scoville had reportedly told Root that he could be found near the old Bullock Lumber Company on Ellen Street near House-Rawlings Funeral Home.
London Police officers, along with Root located Scoville behind the building, alive, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
House said the weapon was a handgun but declined to release details about it, citing the ongoing investigation.
"I have known Warren since I was 21 and just starting out as a police officer," House said. "I knew hime both professionally and personally."
"It has affected all of us," House said, noting the situation is similar with many of the officers with the London Police department.
Scoville was taken by ambulance to Saint Joseph London Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Scoville has been involved in a number of high-profile criminal and civil cases,
According to the Scoville Firm website, Scoville is a London native, who earned his law degree from the University of Louisville in 1976.
Scoville then joined the family practice, started by his great, great-grandfather, Christopher Lewis in 1870, and is now the senior attorney at the firm.
In addition to his law practice, Scoville has been prominent in the Republic Party of Kentucky, serving on the Executive Committee of the state’s Central Committee for more than 20 years.
This man was no coward let’s jus get that out of the way from the start ! He was a good man and did alot better in life than most that’s commenting on this jus so it be known . He was a brave man. Look at the people he was around at times . Most would run but no my uncle made sure they got a fare trial . Yes he was my uncle ! He was family .. And when I needed him he was there . So people shouldn’t judge people when they don’t know what was goin on . So I’m gonna end this with I love you Uncle Warren ! And family is 4 ever ! Me and my mom need to come see you all cousins . Love you if you see this
Robert…judge not, my brother. Give this family space to grieve. I pray for wisdom and mercy and God’s peace for Mr Scoville’s family. I do not know the circumstances surrounding his last days but I know that Mr. Scoville was listening not to the voice of the Holy Spirit but of the devil himself…who takes great joy in our destruction. Jesus has conquered death for us so I pray that Mr. Scoville, though tortured at his time of death, had earlier prayed for Gods mercy and forgiveness
Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.”
But He said, “Woe to you lawyers as well! For you weigh men down with burdens hard to bear, while you yourselves will not even touch the burdens with one of your fingers.
So sad to see someone take such a cowardly way out of this world.
I hear this has something to do with the hall case.