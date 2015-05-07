By Staff

SCOVILLE

A prominent London attorney committed suicide Thursday morning.

London Police Chief Derek House confirmed that Warren Scoville, 75, of the Scoville Law Firm in London died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

London Police stated that about 10:21 a.m., Laurel County Sheriff John Root contacted Laurel County 911 to report that Scoville had called and told him about his intention to kill himself.

Scoville had reportedly told Root that he could be found near the old Bullock Lumber Company on Ellen Street near House-Rawlings Funeral Home.

London Police officers, along with Root located Scoville behind the building, alive, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

House said the weapon was a handgun but declined to release details about it, citing the ongoing investigation.

"I have known Warren since I was 21 and just starting out as a police officer," House said. "I knew hime both professionally and personally."

"It has affected all of us," House said, noting the situation is similar with many of the officers with the London Police department.

Scoville was taken by ambulance to Saint Joseph London Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Scoville has been involved in a number of high-profile criminal and civil cases,

According to the Scoville Firm website, Scoville is a London native, who earned his law degree from the University of Louisville in 1976.

Scoville then joined the family practice, started by his great, great-grandfather, Christopher Lewis in 1870, and is now the senior attorney at the firm.

In addition to his law practice, Scoville has been prominent in the Republic Party of Kentucky, serving on the Executive Committee of the state’s Central Committee for more than 20 years.

