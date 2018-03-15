Attorney: Shot that struck man in ear was self defense













A Whitley County Grand Jury is expected to decide next month whether to indict a Williamsburg senior citizen, who allegedly shot a man more than 50 years his junior during a March 4 alleged road rage incident.

At the close of a nearly 32 minute preliminary hearing Monday morning, Whitley District Judge Cathy Prewitt ruled there was sufficient evidence to bind the second-degree assault case of John T. Mullins, 77, over to the grand jury for consideration.

The victim in the case, Dustin Rains, 26, testified that he and Mullins were neighbors, who lived about 1,500 feet apart on Shiner Church Road, but the two had never really spoken before this incident nor had there been any trouble between the two.