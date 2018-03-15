Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Attorney: Shot that struck man in ear was self defense

Posted On 15 Mar 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

A Whitley County Grand Jury is expected to decide next month whether to indict a Williamsburg senior citizen, who allegedly shot a man more than 50 years his junior during a March 4 alleged road rage incident.

At the close of a nearly 32 minute preliminary hearing Monday morning, Whitley District Judge Cathy Prewitt ruled there was sufficient evidence to bind the second-degree assault case of John T. Mullins, 77, over to the grand jury for consideration.

The victim in the case, Dustin Rains, 26, testified that he and Mullins were neighbors, who lived about 1,500 feet apart on Shiner Church Road, but the two had never really spoken before this incident nor had there been any trouble between the two.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Murder victim shot in back of head, chest detective testifies

Posted On 14 Mar 2018
, By
0

Man shot in ear during road rage incident Saturday

Posted On 07 Mar 2018
, By
0

Suspect in police chase, shooting asks for bond reduction

Posted On 21 Feb 2018
, By
0

Charge dismissed against man accused of raping elderly woman

Posted On 13 Dec 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal