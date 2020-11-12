Attempt to serve arrest warrant, leads Whitley County deputy to heroin bust











Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies serving an arrest warrant in the Siler community early Wednesday morning, also arrested the homeowner after locating heroin and drug paraphernalia in a gun safe.

William H. Harris, 54, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Sergeant Jonas Saunders stated in the arrest citation that law enforcement went to the residence on Seng Branch Road, off of East Ky. 92, at approximately 12: 45 a.m. to serve an active arrest warrant on Terri Mays.

Officers located Mays in the bedroom along with Harris. In addition, Saunders stated that the remains of a marijuana joint, along with a bag of suspected marijuana was observed sitting on top of a gun safe.

“Located cut-off straws, hypodermic needles inside bedroom,” Saunders stated adding that Harris gave him verbal and written consent to look inside the gun safe.

Harris opened the safe for officers, inside of which, Saunders stated was located two digital scales and what he described as a medium size bag containing an off-white powder substance believed to be heroin.

In the kitchen, Saunders stated that deputies located two more scales, along with additional straws, empty bags, and a glass plate with residue on it.

Harris was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

According to the Whitley County Detention Center website, Mays was wanted on two counts of failure to appear in court.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Donnie Jones assisted at the scene.