Posted On October 5, 2017 By Staff

Hood Harris, President of AT&T Kentucky, will be the featured speaker next Tuesday at the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce monthly membership luncheon.

The title of Harris’ keynote speech is: “Investing in the Future: Telecommunications Today and Tomorrow in Southern Kentucky.” He will also discuss and answer questions about local upgrades to Internet and voice service being installed by AT&T in the area.

Harris has served as president of AT&T Kentucky since August of 2013. As president, he is responsible for the company’s local, state and federal government relations, public policy and community relations initiatives across the Commonwealth. An 8-year veteran of AT&T, he served as deputy regional vice president for public affairs before becoming president. In that role, he directed the company’s public affairs efforts in the southeastern United States, including strategy development and implementation of AT&T’s key legislative and regulatory initiatives.

Harris is also responsible for managing AT&T’s extensive philanthropic and community engagement efforts in Kentucky including the AT&T Aspire program focused on high school success and work force readiness and the AT&T It Can Wait campaign to end texting while driving. In addition to his work with AT&T, Hood also serves as board member for several community organizations, including the Boards of the Louisville Urban League, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Greater Louisville Incorporated and the Louisville area chapter of the Red Cross.

Harris has more than 17 years of government affairs experience and is a veteran of national, state and local political campaigns. Prior to joining AT&T, Harris served as chief of staff to Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt in Washington D.C.

Harris’ interest in communications technology was sparked at Auburn University where he studied engineering. He and his wife Heather have one son and reside in Louisville.

The luncheon will be held at The Corbin Center at 222 Corbin Center Drive. It will begin at 11:45 a.m.

The luncheon is open to the public. Cost for lunch is $12 per person.

If you plan to attend, please RSVP by emailing: info@southernkychamber.com or calling 606-528-6390.

Chamber members call also register for the luncheon online at www.southernkychamber.com.