Associates in Eye Care seeing patients again, adhering to all state and federal guidelines











Many, who wear glasses or contact lenses, might have taken their access to eye health care for granted before the COVID-19 pandemic. But since reopening, phones have been ringing nonstop at Associates in Eye Care (AEC) with people scheduling their eye health exams, or being fitted for new glasses or contacts.

“We are staying very busy,” said Dr. Frederick Martin, AEC’s President and Founder. “Patients can rest assured that we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure their safety, as well as our employees’ health. We have to do things a little differently for a while, but we’re prepared and ready to go!”

After reopening all eight of its offices in both Kentucky and Tennessee on May 4, AEC is following Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Kentucky Optometric Association (KOA), and Tennessee Optometric Association (TOA) guidelines, including:

Walk-in traffic is strongly discouraged. Patients will be seen by appointment and are asked to call the office from the parking lot when they arrive. This includes pick up and adjustments.

There is a limit of one adult patient at a time. Children are permitted to have one accompanying adult.

Patients will have their temperatures checked as they enter the office.

Everyone is asked to wear a mask when they come to the office.

If you need eye health care, call Associates in Eye Care of Williamsburg at 549-0464 to schedule an appointment.