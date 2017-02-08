By Dean Manning

Assistant Whitley County Attorney Gary Brittain, who died Friday, will be laid to rest today.

Brittain, 67, has partnered with County Attorney Bob Hammons at their Corbin law firm for more than 30 years.

“That’s my best friend,” Hammons said of Brittain.

The Barbourville native earned his law degree from the University of Louisville in 1975.

Brittain served in multiple capacities throughout his career as a prosecuting attorney, as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Jefferson County, two terms as Knox County Attorney and as assistant county attorney under Hammons.

Brittain was elected as Knox County Attorney in 1981 and was elected again in 1993.

“Gary is a great guy,” said Knox County Clerk Mike Corey.

“Many of my dealings with him were on different sides of the political aisle, but we worked together for the good of Knox County,” Corey explained noting Brittain was heavily involved with the Democratic Party in Knox County.

Whitley District Court Judge Cathy Prewitt said even while working as a prosecutor, Brittain was a very kind person to the defendants and everyone else he came into contact with and was always smiling.

“He always had something funny to say,” Prewitt said of Brittain. “I will personally miss Gary.”

Outside of the courtroom, Brittain enjoyed rooting on the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team, and the horses

“He loved horse racing,” Prewitt said of Brittain.

“When he was getting ready for the Kentucky Derby, he would ask me if I was going. He told me he always went.”

Brittain also served as a longtime board member of the Knox County Economic Opportunity Act Community Action Partnership.

Brittain is survived by his wife, Maureen; daughter, Dr. Susan Brittain; son, John Gary Brittain; three sisters, a brother and an aunt.

Brittain’s funeral was held Tuesday. Brittain will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lupus Foundation of America.